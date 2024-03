Linda Lambert, 72, of Crystal Springs, passed away at her home March 26, 2024.

Mrs. Lambert loved sitting outside, watching birds, and playing with her dogs. She also loved cake.

She was preceded in death by her children, David Gribble and Joy Leanne Gribble.

She is survived by her daughter, Samantha Latham; and daughter-in-law, Kristen Gribble.