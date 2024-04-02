Get quick-hit sports stories with MPB’s new ‘10 Minute Timeout’ podcast

Mississippi Public Broadcast recently launched “10 Minute Timeout,” the new mini-podcast highlighting the state’s sports stories, teams, athletes, and programs.

Hosted by Lacey Alexander, the show features one-on-one interviews with influential playmakers, focusing on what makes Mississippi one of the nation’s best when it comes to athletics. Last week’s episode profiles Mississippi State University’s women’s softball team, including their 2023 Sweet Sixteen run. New episodes are released every other Friday and can be found here.

Alexander, a radio journalist who has worked in newsrooms in the South, said her commentary in the ongoing series will be a concise deep dive into how sports inspire Mississippi’s communities.

For more information on MPB, visit www.mpbonline.org.