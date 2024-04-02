Keep Crystal Springs Beautiful to participate in Great American Cleanup April 6

A major cleanup push is set, and Crystal Springs residents are encouraged to gather any bulk waste and bring it to the parking lot behind First Baptist Church between 8 a.m. and noon, April 6.

Dumpsters will be in place for large items that do not qualify for regular garbage pickup, as well as a variety of hazardous waste.

Keep Crystal Springs Beautiful is inviting the people of Crystal Springs and surrounding communities to take part in the 2024 Great American Cleanup, an annual spring cleaning organized by Keep America Beautiful in which communities and individuals work together to clean and green neighborhoods across America.

The goal of Keep Crystal Springs Beautiful is to get our streets and neighborhoods clean of trash. Anything cleaned out of homes and storage areas – from oil, old paint, batteries, and electronics to old couches and tires – are welcome at the dumpsters and will be disposed of properly.

Additionally, any individual or group who wishes to adopt a street can come by the event early and receive free gloves and garbage bags.

The trash picked up and volunteer hours can be submitted to Keep America Beautiful for credit in the cleanup program.