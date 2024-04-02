Unleash your wild side in April at the Natural Science Museum

MDWFP’s Mississippi Museum of Natural Science invites visitors to unleash their wild sides at the Museum this April.

“We’re thrilled to offer these fun events for our community to celebrate the wonders of the natural world and to connect with each other,” says Museum Director Charles Knight.

See https://mdwfp.com/museum for pricing and registration details for all events.

SOLAR ECLIPSE EVENT (Monday, April 8, 11:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.): Advance tickets required. $10 fee includes eclipse glasses. Join NASA Astro Camp Specialists and museum educators for hands-on activities and to see the 90% eclipse of the sun. Food trucks will be on site (not included).

NATUREFEST (Saturday, April 13, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.): Encounter live animals with the Hattiesburg Zoo and Freedom Ranch Outreach Education, meet the Crayfish Man, go behind the scenes with scientists in the museum’s research labs, play at the giant foam party, buy plants from Camp Creek Native Plants, explore the “Attack of the Bloodsuckers!” exhibit, and take Spotter’s Adventure Trail to the LeFleur’s Bluff Playground. This event is included with MMNS Foundation Membership or Museum admission. Food trucks will be on site (not included).

MOONLIGHT, MUSIC, AND METEORS: (Friday, April 19, 7:30 – 10 p.m.): Experience a night under the stars with the Mississippi Symphony Orchestra and area physicists, astronomers, and NASA solar system ambassadors during the Lyrid meteor shower at “The Den” in beautiful LeFleur’s Bluff State Park. Advance tickets are $15 (until April 18 at noon) and $20 at the door. This project is supported in part by funding from the Mississippi Arts Commission and the National Endowment for the Arts.

The museum is located at 2148 Riverside Drive in Jackson, in LeFleur’s Bluff State Park. Admission is: $8 for adults, $6 for youth ages 3-18, and $7 for senior citizens ages 60 and up. Get details about the museum and plan your adventure at 601-576-6000 or www.mdwfp.com/museum.