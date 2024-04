Irwin Vincent McMinn, 84, of Crystal Springs, passed away March 31, 2024, at University Medical Center in Jackson. A graveside service will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, April 6, at Eastside Baptist Church Cemetery in Raleigh.

Mr. McMinn, an Army veteran, was an Eagle Scout and a 32nd degree Mason.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth Ann Bishop McMinn, and parents, I. V. McMinn and Ruby Frazier McMinn.

Survivors include his sons, Vince McMinn Jr. and Kenny McMinn; sisters, Sylvia Selkirk and Phyllis Rykema; and brother, John McMinn.