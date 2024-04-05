Dorene McAlpin

Dora Irene “Dorene” Rutledge McAlpin, of Crystal Springs, passed away from this Earth at the age of 96 on April 3, 2024, to her real life in heaven, where she will be with God, her Father. Visitation will be from 1 until 3 p.m., Sunday, April 7, at Gallman Baptist Church, followed by the service at 3. Interment will be at the Crystal Springs City Cemetery.

Mrs. McAlpin was preceded in death by her husband, Harold McAlpin; her parents, Jodie and Ida Melissa Rutledge; and her three brothers and five sisters.

She is survived by her four children, Retha Mayfield (Ronnie); Linda Howard (Glenn); Larry McAlpin (Cindy); and Janie Taylor (Robbie); eight grandchildren, and 19 great-grandchildren.

Mrs. McAlpin was a homemaker and a wonderful mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was a member of Gallman Baptist Church for most of her adult years, where she was a teacher of the Gleaners Sunday School Class, sang in the choir, helped with Vacation Bible School, and served in many other capacities. Growing up as a child and on into her early years of marriage, she was a member of Bethesda Methodist Church in Hazlehurst.

Having been widowed very early in life at the age of 46, she stayed very busy “doing” for her children and grandchildren. She was often engaged with various sewing projects for family and friends. Like her own mother, she did her best to make quilts for each of her children and grandchildren for as long as she was able. She loved to spend time working outside, mowing the yard, working in her flowerbeds, and raising vegetables to eat and put up in the freezer. She loved making and eating sweets. Since “one piece” was often “not enough,” she would continually cut herself another small, thin slice, which we affectionately called “a mammaw sliver.”

The family would like to thank Hospice Ministries for the care they provided during our mother’s time of illness. We also extend a special thank you to sitters Ethel Kees, Pat Newman, Janice Freeman, Genette Smith, Jackie Alton, Mary Terry, and to mom’s many friends and neighbors who brought food, cheered her with a visit, or sent a card of encouragement.

In lieu of flowers, the family would love to encourage you to take care of your loved ones in their time of need.