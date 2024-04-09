Beware of voter registration mailers from third parties

The Mississippi Secretary of State’s Office and county circuit clerks have received numerous calls regarding mailers distributed by the private entity The Voter Participation Center.

The mailers provide that, according to review, someone at the address may not be registered to vote and encourages completion and submission of a voter registration form. This is not official correspondence from the Mississippi Secretary of State’s Office or county circuit clerks and is not an indication of a change in anyone’s voter registration status.

It is critically important to remember you should get your election information from trusted sources, such as your local election officials and the Mississippi Secretary of State’s Office. Further, entities like The Voter Participation Center may obtain physical mailing address information through Freedom of Information Act requests.

If you have questions about your voter registration status, visit yallvote.ms to verify, or contact Copiah County Circuit Clerk Derrick Cubit at 601-894-1241 or dcubit200@yahoo.com.

For additional questions, please contact the Elections Hotline at 1-800-829-6786 or email electionsanswers@sos.ms.gov.