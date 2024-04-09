Hattiesburg offers history, hummus, hot chicken, and hundreds of roses

By Kara Kimbrough

One of the most amazing things about Mississippi is that there’s always a hidden gem just around the corner. A place I didn’t know existed until recently is the amazing Mississippi Armed Forces Museum on the grounds of Camp Shelby just outside of Hattiesburg. If you’re a history buff with special interest in the military, the museum should definitely be on your list of places to visit.

Camp Shelby is notable in its own right; the base serves as one of the nation’s largest training sites for national guardsmen and reservists from throughout the country. But it’s the museum that attracts tourists to the grounds to view the impressive array of artifacts and memorabilia.

The museum serves as a valuable military history museum, created to honor the servicemen and women of all branches from Mississippi and others who trained there during times of war. The large, modern museum is filled with professional, intriguing exhibits illustrating the personal stories of American heroes who served our country.

The museum’s galleries highlight Mississippi’s role in the Armed Forces, ranging from the 19th century, World Wars I and II, Korean and Vietnam wars, and the global war on terrorism. A collection of over 17,000 artifacts, 5,000 volumes of military history, and 40,000 linear feet of archival materials ensure this is one museum experience that can never be described as boring.

An impressive Hall of Honors pays tribute to Mississippi veterans and the state’s 28 Medal of Honor recipients. A few years ago, the museum’s courtyard was enclosed to showcase additional honors received by Mississippians as well as rotating exhibits. Outdoor exhibits on the grounds of the museum include memorials and a vehicle park with aircraft, tanks, and field artillery.

After viewing the museum, it’s never a bad idea to go in search of a good meal in Hattiesburg. One of my newfound favorites is Keg and Barrel. First, don’t let the name fool you. It’s not solely a place known for its spirits. Although alcohol is served, it’s actually the food that put Keg and Barrel on the map, gradually becoming a favorite of residents of all ages due to its consistently above-average food and service.

That’s saying a lot considering the fact that Hattiesburg is a college town and medical hub filled with a wide array of restaurants representing many different cuisines.

So, yes, despite its name, Keg and Barrel is perhaps best known for its food – and no, I’m not referring to what is typically known “bar food” of nachos and wings. A plethora of creative appetizers, oysters served in a variety of ways, burgers, sandwiches, salads, pizzas, and entrees await at two Hattiesburg locations. There’s the original Hardy Street East restaurant and my favorite, the convenient-to-drop-in “west” location across from Turtle Creek Mall.

K & B offers a variety of delicious appetizers, including debris fries, an overflowing plate of fries topped with roast beef, gravy, sauteed onions, and horseradish sauce. The fries and other appetizers are all good choices, but my personal favorite is Greek dip duo.

Greek dip duo was temporarily removed from the menu during the pandemic but due to popular demand from upset customers, it’s back. Homemade hummus and feta dip (the best I’ve ever tasted) are served with warm pita bread, fresh vegetables, and homemade chips. I could almost – and sometimes do – make a meal from this delicious assortment of tangy dip, crisp vegetables, and soft pita bread slices.

It’s hard to choose just one burger from among the list of creative offerings but when I’m in the mood for one, I usually order the Keg Stand. It consists of a thick burger topped with cheese, bacon, fried onions, and steak sauce on a jalapeno cheddar bun.

As I said, there are numerous homemade pizzas, sandwiches, po’boys, and other dishes on the menu but when it’s time for a hearty meal, Keg and Barrel’s entrees won’t disappoint. Hattiesburg hot chicken, shrimp and grits, red beans and rice, chicken and waffles, and grilled redfish are just a few of the choices. They’re all delicious but if pressed for a favorite, chicken and waffles is usually my meal of choice.

Before heading out of the city, stop by the University of Southern Mississippi and take a selfie or family photo in one of the most beautiful spots in South Mississippi. Right now, the university’s All-American Rose Garden, located at the front entrance of the campus fronting Hardy Street, is at its peak. Over 800 rose bushes in vivid colors of red, pink, coral, and other vivid hues are on full display and are free for the viewing (although not clipping, which can trigger a fine.)

The rose garden is open to the general public free of charge, seven days a week. After checking in with security at the front entrance and parking, visitors are free to walk around, admire the blooms, and shoot photos.

Kara Kimbrough is a food and travel writer from Mississippi. Email her at kkprco@yahoo.com.