New website launched to help promote music museum

The Hazlehurst Chamber of Commerce has a new website that is expected to help promote the Mississippi Music Museum when renovations are complete, as well as the chamber and its members. A link to the site will be available when visitors look up information on many of the state’s music-related museums and on the Mississippi Blues Trail. Additionally, the website will highlight general information for the City of Hazlehurst, including history and events. There will be specific information on the Rockin’ Railroad Festival. Chamber members will be highlighted, as well as the benefits of being a chamber member. Chamber executive Lisa Purser said the new website will be easily updated and information will be kept current. Check it out at hazlehurstareachamber.com.