Taste of the Blues T-shirt presale underway

The annual Taste of the Blues is set for Saturday, April 27, in downtown Crystal Springs.

Orders are now being taken for an exclusive T-shirt to commemorate the event. Available sizes include youth through adult 5XL. Order online at https://buff.ly/3uozDfu.

Make plans now to attend Taste of the Blues from 2 until 10 p.m. to enjoy great music and food from the many vendors that will be on hand.

This year’s featured entertainment includes Humid Subtropic, Kerry Thomas, The Bailey Brothers, and FW3 & WE-FUNK.

The event is sponsored by Main Street Crystal Springs.