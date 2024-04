Beulah Lorene Banks Ramsey, 94, passed away April 1, 2024. A service was held April 6 at Antioch M.B. Church in Hazlehurst, with interment at White Bay Cemetery. House of Peoples Funeral Home handled arrangements.

Survivors include her children, Argie Macklin, Burnell Ramsey Jr., James Ramsey Sr., Angelia Coleman, Kenneth Ramsey Sr., Cosandra Daniels; 22 grandchildren and 38 great-grandchildren.