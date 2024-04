James Willis Johnson Jr., 72, passed away Feb. 28, 2024. A service was held March 9 at Greater New Zion M.B. Church in Hazlehurst. House of Peoples Funeral Home handled arrangements.

Survivors include his daughters, Sandra Johnson, Katrina Dillon, Fonisha Johnson; sons, Nathan Jones, Greg Thompson, James Warren Byther; a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren; mother, Dorothy Lee Johnson; and brother, Jerry Johnson.