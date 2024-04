Shirley Ann Allen, 72, passed away March 23, 2024. A service was held April 6 at Strait Way Ministries in Utica, with interment at White Bay Cemetery in Hazlehurst. Hazlehurst Funeral Home handled arrangements.

Survivors include her children, Juanitta Allen, Cedric Allen, Tijwana Allen; 15 grandchildren, two great-grandsons; sisters, Betty Swan, Lorene Jones, Martha Watts, and Barbara White; and brother, Charles Allen.