MDOT proclaims April 15-19 as Work Zone Awareness Week

The Mississippi Department of Transportation and Gov. Tate Reeves are joining forces this week to remind the public “Work Zones are temporary. Actions behind the wheel can last forever,” the theme for 2024 National Work Zone Awareness Week. To call attention to the life-and-death issues facing workers and the public in work zones, Reeves has proclaimed April 15-19 as Work Zone Awareness Week in Mississippi.

The nature of roadside work puts MDOT crews in harm’s way every day, working only feet away from vehicles traveling at high speeds. Each morning, these crews leave the safety of their homes to ensure the state’s roads remain in the safest possible condition. While MDOT crews work as safely as possible, their environment is often an unpredictable one, and their safety is in your hands.

“MDOT has over 2,600 employees statewide and almost 75% of these employees work in the field alongside traffic. Hundreds of people are killed every year in work zone crashes. The majority are drivers, their passengers, and pedestrians. That’s why this is the most important ask we have for Mississippi’s traveling public — please do your part and work with us to make work zones safer,” said Brad White, MDOT executive director. “This is to protect you and yours as well as our workers. When you see orange, please slow down, pay attention, and avoid all distractions.”

In recent years, work zone-related crashes have continued to trend in the wrong direction. According to the U.S. Department of Transportation, there were 956 work zone fatalities nationally in 2021, an increase from 863 fatalities in 2020. In 2021, 164 pedestrians were killed in work zones nationally. Work zone safety awareness is not only designed for the safety of roadside workers but also drivers themselves: over 80% of all work-zone related fatalities were drivers or passengers.

From distracted driving to speeding, highway workers understand that part of their workplace safety rests with the traveling public. Work zones are marked with signs and advanced warnings to give drivers as much notice as possible before entering the work zone. No matter how many signals are in place, no work zone is safe unless drivers pay attention and slow down. MDOT maintenance and construction staff are trained to work on Mississippi’s highways. However, regardless of the amount of training or how well a work zone is set up, these crews rely on the traveling public to keep them safe and help them get home to their families at the end of the day.

Whether it’s a major interstate or a rural highway, knowing how to identify and follow advanced warning signs for the type of work zone motorists are about to encounter can help prevent crashes. Regardless of the work being performed, each MDOT work zone has advanced warning signs alerting the traveling public of the work they are approaching. One of the best ways to stay safe when approaching and traveling through a work zone is by simply paying attention to advanced warning signs.

Stay safe while traveling through work zones with these travel tips:

Pay attention. You should always keep your eyes on the road, but this is exceptionally important in work zones. Be aware of all signage throughout work zones that can indicate reduced speeds, lane changes, and other important information.

Avoid distractions. This not only includes cell phone use, but eating, drinking, operating radios and GPS, and conversing with other passengers.

Slow down. Lane closures, traffic pattern shifts, and reduced speeds are common in work zones. Make sure to slow down when entering a work zone and keep an eye out for roadside workers.

Move into the open lane. When approaching lane closures, move into the open lane as soon as possible. Be sure to pay close attention to vehicles around you that could be in your blind spot.

Keep your distance. Rear-end crashes are extremely common in work zones – maintain extra space between your vehicle and the one in front of you at all times.

Research your route. Before setting out on the road, research your route. When possible, avoid active work zones and use any detours that are available.

Work zones are set up according to the type of work being performed. MDOT and other state DOTs follow the Manual on Uniform Traffic Control Devices, developed by the Federal Highway Administration, which defines the standards used by road managers nationwide to install and maintain traffic control devices on roads open to public travel.

“Spring is here, and you are going to see and experience a lot of work zones in place across the state. With distracted driving ever increasing, now is more important than ever to acknowledge the role drivers play in work zone safety,” said White. “The roadside workers you pass behind the barrels, cones, and barricade are someone’s father, mother, son, daughter, friend, or neighbor. Work with us to ensure everyone makes it home safely at the end of the day.”

Highway work zones are meant to protect the traveling public and the highway workers on the side of the road. Highway work zones can be found throughout the state and often present unfamiliar traffic conditions. Examples of common work zones found on Mississippi highways and a complete list of tips can be found at GoMDOT.com/drivesmartms.