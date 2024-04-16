Musical Tour of Homes offered April 20

The MacDowell Music Club invites the Crystal Springs community and people from surrounding towns to their second fundraiser of the year – a Musical Tour of Homes in Crystal Springs. The tour is from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m., Saturday, April 20.

The cost to see all three homes is $10 with free admission for those under age 12.

Featured on the tour are the Duncan home at 200 Pearl St., the Graham home at 105 Raymond St., and the M.L. Pyron home at 113 Mathis Road. The first two homes are historical, having been built in the late 1800s, and the Pyron home is a cute starter home.

There will be musical entertainment at each home plus light refreshments at the Pyron home. Parking for the in-town homes will be available at Crystal Springs Methodist Church and just roadside parking at the Pyron home.

All monies raised will help the club provide scholarships for young people to pursue their musical interests and talents.

For more information about the tour, please call Laurie Gwaltney at 601-573-5002 or Misty Singleton at 601-606-8117.