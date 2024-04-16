Rockin’ Railroad Festival set for April 20

The 15th Annual Rockin’ Railroad Festival is set for Saturday, April 20, in downtown Hazlehurst and will feature new activities this year, including a 5K. Organizers plan for the event to be more fun than ever before.

Sponsored by the Hazlehurst Chamber of Commerce, the event will feature a 5K walk/run that will kick off at 9 a.m. at the Pavilion on Ragsdale Avenue near the Depot. The 5K will be followed by a kids fun run.

Live music will begin at 10 a.m. featuring Heartstrings, Midnight Shift, Chris Pendleton, 55 South Band, Dirtroad Cadillac, Mississippi Mason & the River Crew, Zach Koch, and Four Way Stop.

The Steve L. Johnson Band will be the headliner for this year’s event. Johnson is the grandson of late blues legend Robert Johnson.

In addition to the music, the day will offer craft vendors, food, and much more. Kids will have plenty to do with a splash pad, train rides, face painting, temporary tattoos, crafts, painting, and cupcake decorating, just to name a few.

The festival is part of April Arts Month in Hazlehurst, and two events of the day will focus on local artists and their designs. The student and adult art contests will be open for people’s choice judging the day of the festival. Contest entries will be on display from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Studio 126, 126 West Gallatin Street. Also, attendees can take the April Arts Month walk, featuring art displayed by many local artists displayed in business windows all over downtown Hazlehurst.

Chamber officials invite everyone to come visit the birthplace of Robert Johnson, local businesses, booths for job opportunities, free health screenings, and volunteer opportunities, and enjoy a day filled with music from all genres, including blues, country, pop, gospel, soul, and rock and roll.

Attendees are encouraged to bring a lawn chair and plan to spend the day.

Rockin’ Railroad Festival is co-sponsored by the Mississippi Arts Commission.