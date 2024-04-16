USDA approves statewide emergency forest restoration aid

Following last week’s delivery of a Mississippi congressional delegation letter to Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack, the U.S. Department of Agriculture on Monday approved Emergency Forest Restoration Program (EFRP) signup in all 82 counties in Mississippi. A 120-day signup period will run from April 15 to Aug. 15, 2024.

Requirements for participation in EFRP:

Restoration must be completed to meet the National Resources Conservation Service and/or State Forestry Agency technical standards.

Participants must document and keep records of all costs incurred, including costs associated with personal labor, to complete the restoration activities.

The minimum qualifying cost of restoration is $1,000.

The program’s payment limitation is $500,000.

Administered by the USDA Farm Service Agency, EFRP is a cost-share program that provides financial and technical assistance to owners of nonindustrial private forestland (NIPF) to restore NIPF damaged by a qualifying natural disaster event. All Mississippi counties were placed under a natural disaster status following severe drought conditions last summer.

EFRP financial assistance is not provided upfront, but is reimbursed after restoration is complete at 75% of the lesser of the actual costs incurred or allowable cost. If an EFRP application is approved, the participant(s) is expected to perform restoration/conservation practices based on the FSA-848A, Cost-Share Agreement and Restoration Plan provided.

A USDA EFRP fact sheet is available here. Potential applicants should check with their local FSA office for more information.