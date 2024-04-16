USDA approves statewide emergency forest restoration aid
Following last week’s delivery of a Mississippi congressional delegation letter to Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack, the U.S. Department of Agriculture on Monday approved Emergency Forest Restoration Program (EFRP) signup in all 82 counties in Mississippi. A 120-day signup period will run from April 15 to Aug. 15, 2024.
Requirements for participation in EFRP:
- Restoration must be completed to meet the National Resources Conservation Service and/or State Forestry Agency technical standards.
- Participants must document and keep records of all costs incurred, including costs associated with personal labor, to complete the restoration activities.
- The minimum qualifying cost of restoration is $1,000.
- The program’s payment limitation is $500,000.
Administered by the USDA Farm Service Agency, EFRP is a cost-share program that provides financial and technical assistance to owners of nonindustrial private forestland (NIPF) to restore NIPF damaged by a qualifying natural disaster event. All Mississippi counties were placed under a natural disaster status following severe drought conditions last summer.
EFRP financial assistance is not provided upfront, but is reimbursed after restoration is complete at 75% of the lesser of the actual costs incurred or allowable cost. If an EFRP application is approved, the participant(s) is expected to perform restoration/conservation practices based on the FSA-848A, Cost-Share Agreement and Restoration Plan provided.
A USDA EFRP fact sheet is available here. Potential applicants should check with their local FSA office for more information.