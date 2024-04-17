Amanda Powell

Amanda “Mandy” Jane Powell, 42, of Clinton, passed away April 13, 2024. Visitation will be from noon until 2 p.m., Thursday, April 18, at Stringer Family Funeral Home in Hazlehurst. The service will be at 2 p.m., Thursday, at Stringer Family Chapel, with burial at Galilee Cemetery.

To know Mandy was to love her. She loved her children and her family. She loved her animals. She loved to laugh and had a bubbly personality. Mandy lived life to the fullest and always made a friend and would give you the shirt off her back. Mandy loved her sister and would always pick and tease her all in good fun. She was a jokester and could make anyone laugh. She will be greatly missed by all who loved her.

She was preceded in death by her grandfather, Donnie Goodrich; grandmother, Shirley Goodrich; and aunt, Maya Goodrich Walker.

She is survived by her daughters, Kathryn Powell, Jo Ann Marie Inman, and Alana Fay Wilmoth; mother, Kathy Goodrich Harvey (Dennis); father, Billy Gene Powell; sister, April Marler; nephew, Cody Gallman; and niece, Sara Jo Dear.