Betsy Minton, 65, of Wesson, passed away April 16, 2024. A graveside service will be at 11 a.m., Thursday, April 18, at Spring Hill Cemetery. Stringer Family Funeral Home in Hazlehurst is handling arrangements.

Mrs. Minton was a member of First Baptist Church, Hazlehurst. She worked for Royal Maid for 20 years. Mrs. Minton loved her grandkids.

She is survived by her husband, Kenneth Minton; son, Justin Minton (Melissa); and three grandchildren, Landon Minton, Rylan Minton, and Aubree Minton.