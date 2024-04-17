Murder suspect captured

According to the Copiah County Sheriff’s Office, murder suspect Tyrell Deontae Bridges, 32, was arrested earlier today in Adams County.

The Sheriff’s Office thanks Sheriff Travis Patten and his team for acting so quickly upon receiving the warrant this afternoon.

Bridges was wanted in connection to the murder of 53-year-old Billy Ray Jones, of Copiah County. Jones’ father had reported him missing the morning of April 15.

Shortly after the report, a worker with the Mississippi Department of Transportation called the Sheriff’s Office and reported a body on the side of Highway 472. Deputies responded to the scene and discovered the body was that of Jones.

Matthew Nelson, 50, of Georgetown, was also arrested in connection to Jones’ death.

Both Bridges and Nelson are charged with kidnapping and murder.