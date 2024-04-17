Murder suspect sought

A suspect who is considered armed and dangerous is wanted in the murder of a Copiah County man.

The Copiah County Sheriff’s Office received a call the morning of April 15 from the father of 53-year-old Billy Ray Jones, who reported his son was missing and had not been seen since Saturday night.

Shortly after the report was taken, a worker with the Mississippi Department of Transportation called the Sheriff’s Office and reported a body on the side of Highway 472. Deputies responded to the scene and discovered the body was that of Jones.

Matthew Nelson, 50, of Georgetown, was arrested in connection to Jones death and is currently being held in the Copiah County Detention Center without bond. Also wanted for Jones’ murder is 32-year-old Tyrell Deonte Bridges.

The Copiah County Sheriff’s Office is asking that anyone with information on Bridges’ whereabouts to please call 601-894-3011. Bridges is considered to be armed and dangerous, and should not be approached.

Both Nelson and Bridges are charged with kidnapping and murder.