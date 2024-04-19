Aaron Jerome Brown, 37, passed away March 2, 2024, at Baylor Scott and White Emergency Center in Forney, Texas. A graveside service was held March 16 at Crystal Springs Cemetery.

Aaron was born Dec. 7, 1986, in Jackson to Earnest and Gloria Brown.

He always had a love for playing drums and all kinds of sports – mainly football and disco at his school.

Aaron graduated from Crystal Springs High School in 2005. He attended Copiah-Lincoln Community College in Wesson and received his associate in arts. He then attended University of Southern Mississippi and received his Bachelor of Science degree in 2014.

Aaron met and married Tiffany Jones on March 31, 2017. To this union, two children were born, Ashton Jeremiah and Christian Jase.

He was employed as a kinesiotherapist at Dallas VA Medical Center.

Aaron was preceded in death by his son, Ashton Jeremiah; grandparents, J.C. and Rosa Crisler, Oliver Brown Sr.; grandfather-in-law, Steve Jones Sr.; uncles, Derrick and Gary Crisler, and Johnny Brown Sr.

Cherishing his memories are his wife, Tiffany Brown; son, Christian Jase Brown; parents, Earnest and Gloria Brown; brothers, Darrence and Earnest G. Brown; mother-in-law, Kathy Jones; brother-in-law, Steve (Christa) Jones Jr.; sisters-in-law, Valeria Jones and Regina (Cedric) Milton; five aunts, six uncles, and a host of cousins, relatives, and friends.

Special thanks to family and friends for heartfelt expressions of sympathy, love, and support to our grieving hearts.