Ashton Jeremiah Brown

Ashton Jeremiah (A.J.) Brown, 13, passed away March 6, 2024, at Children’s Medical Center, Dallas, Texas. A graveside service was held March 16 at Crystal Springs Cemetery.

A.J. was born June 5, 2010, in Brookhaven to Aaron and Tiffany Brown. Attending church where his grandfather was pastor, A.J. had a desire to be and was baptized at a young age. He attended Warren Middle School in Forney, Texas. He was amazingly talented. He loved his family, band, and his classmates. He was a member of National Honor Society, and he made All Region Band. He enjoyed all kinds of sports, watching TV with his family, spending time with and reading to his little brother, C.J.

A.J. was preceded in death by his dad, Aaron Brown; grandparents, Steve Jones, Levon Fields, Oliver Brown Sr., and J.C. and Rosa Crisler.

Cherishing his memories are his mother, Tiffany Brown; brother, Christian Jase (C.J.); grandparents, Earnest and Gloria Brown, Kathy Jones; great-grandparents, Lizzie Fields and Pearline Brown; uncles, Earnest G. Brown, Darrence Brown, Steve Jones Jr. (Christa); aunts, Shakaria Matthews (Amoni), Valarie Jones, and Regina Milton (Cedric); a host of many cousins, relatives, and friends.

Special thanks to family and friends for heartfelt expressions of sympathy, love, and support to our grieving hearts.