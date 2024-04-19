Gary Jethro Crisler, 70, passed away March 5, 2024, at home surrounded by his loved ones. A graveside service was held March 16 at Crystal Springs Cemetery.

Gary was born July 12, 1953, in Crystal Springs to J.C. and Rosa Crisler. He attended Crystal Springs High School and graduated in 1971. He continued his education at Utica Junior College and received his associate degree. Gary later moved to Jackson and was employed at Stuart Irby Electrical Co. for 45 years. He later worked at Milwaukee Tools in Jackson until he retired.

Gary had a great personality, kind heart, and he loved his family, neighbors, co-workers, and friends. He will be remembered by his nieces, nephews, and the community for the popsicles and $2 bills he gave. He loved sports, westerns, and food.

Gary was preceded in death by his parents, J.C. and Rosa Crisler; brother, Derrick Crisler; great-niece, Monique Anderson; nephew, Aaron Brown; and great-nephew, Ashton Brown.

Gary leaves to cherish his memories a daughter, Fameeka Shunta Jenkins, of Memphis, Tenn.; grandchildren, Zearius Jenkins, of Atlanta, Ga., Kameron Chambers, Chloe Jenkins, Kamille Jenkins, of Memphis, Tenn.; great-grandson, Kree Jenkins, of Murfreesboro, Tenn.; sisters, Rhonda Anderson, Gloria (Earnest) Brown; brothers, Glenn (Marie) Crisler, Andre (Betty) Crisler, Charles R. Williams; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, and friends.

Special thanks to family and friends for heartfelt expressions of sympathy, love, and support to our grieving hearts.