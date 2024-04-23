‘Eudora Welty: Other Places’ exhibit open to the public

The “Eudora Welty: Other Places” photography exhibit is now open at the Eudora Welty House & Garden Visitor Center. The special exhibit is free to visit and will be on display for two years.

“In her memoir ‘One Writer’s Beginnings,’ Eudora Welty wrote, ‘Through travel I first became aware of the outside world; it was through travel that I found my own introspective way into becoming a part of it,’” said Eudora Welty House & Garden director Jessica Russell. “’Eudora Welty: Other Places’ showcases Welty’s empathetic eye for the human condition and the curiosity she experienced as a young writer traveling away from her native state and discovering the rhythm and culture of other places.”

Focusing on Welty’s photography, the exhibit explores the way travel forms connections with people from beyond their homes. It also interprets 20 photographs Welty took in New York and New Orleans throughout the 1930s. Artifacts related to Welty’s photography, including three of Welty’s cameras, a selection of archived letters, and souvenirs related to her travels will also be on display.

Following the two-year showing, the exhibit will be showcased in public spaces throughout Mississippi as a traveling exhibit. “Eudora Welty: Other Places” was developed and curated through a partnership between Mississippi Department of Archives and History and Eudora Welty LLC.

The visitor center is free and open to the public from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday-Friday, and from 12:30 p.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday. Parking can be found alongside 1109 Pinehurst St.

For more information, visit https://welty.mdah.ms.gov/.