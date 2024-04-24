Reception for photography exhibit to be held April 25 at Hazlehurst library

Brookhaven native Bill Perkins has been snapping photos since about the age of 10. He has never stopped and has no plans to ever abandon this pastime.

Some early memories captured with his camera are from visiting the Grand Canyon and other national parks during the summer of 1964 – amazing subjects, especially for someone so young. Those would have been black and white photos taken with a Kodak Brownie, about the most basic camera ever made. His eye for subjects and composition were apparent even then.

Perkins has since been seeing the world through the lenses of so many cameras, progressing from 20th century film to 21st century digital. His first career after graduation from university began in Denmark. Foreign assignments continued for 28 years in Ireland, United Kingdom, Egypt, The Sudan, Pakistan, Brazil, Bangladesh, Singapore, Indonesia, Hong Kong, and Kazakhstan. Thanks to work and his curiosity to travel, he experienced more than 100 countries and always with his camera.

He has organized an exhibit of various photos taken across the planet to share with the community. It has been displayed in galleries and libraries of southwest Mississippi and also nearby Louisiana for more than a year without interruption. The exhibit is now in the conference room of the library in Hazlehurst for viewing until the end of May.

There will be a reception for the public for the exhibit there at the library from 4 until 5 p.m., Thursday, April 25.