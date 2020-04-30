Mississippi’s request approved for federal public assistance for Pearl River flooding

Gov. Tate Reeves announced April 27 that President Trump approved his request for federal public assistance for counties and municipalities impacted by the Pearl River flooding. “It was just two months ago that our state experienced historic flooding, and Mississippians are still struggling to recover and rebuild their lives. With this federal assistance, we can show people that they are not alone in this. I’m grateful for President Trump’s continued support and commitment to taking care of Mississippi. Together, we can lend a helping hand and bolster recovery efforts for this historic devastation,” said Gov. Tate Reeves. The federal disaster declaration for the Pearl River flooding, which hit February 10-18, 2020, covers the following 11 counties: Attala, Carroll, Claiborne, Clay, Copiah, Grenada, Hinds, Holmes, Leflore, Warren, and Yazoo. These counties sustained significant damage to public buildings, highways, and roads. Public Assistance also covers the reimbursement to local governments for emergency work performed during this disaster. Federal Public Assistance is available through FEMA. The purpose of the Public Assistance (PA) Grant Program is to support communities’ recovery from major disasters by providing them with grant assistance for debris removal, life-saving emergency protective measures, and restoring public infrastructure. Local governments, states, tribes, territories and certain private nonprofit organizations are eligible to apply.