Jackie Vann Marchetti, 91, of Jackson, died Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at St. Dominic Hospital. Graveside services will be held at a later date in Hazlehurst. Sebrell Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Mrs. Marchetti was born in Millry, Ala., and was raised by her grandmother, “Mama” Pryor, in Wayne County. She later lived with her aunt, Myrtle Pryor Warren, in Laurel. She attended Beat 4 school and Jones Junior College. Mr. and Mrs. Marchetti were married on May 6, 1951. They moved to Jackson, and Mrs. Marchetti finished her education at Mississippi College, receiving a degree in elementary education. She taught school in the Jackson Public School System for years before retiring to raise her two boys. In 1956, the Marchettis were founding members of Colonial Heights Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Noni Vann; and sisters, Voncille Davis, of Waynesboro; and Sybil Chancellor, of Laurel.

Survivors include her husband of 69 years, Robert Gray “Bob” Marchetti, formerly of Hazlehurst; sons, John Emmett Marchetti and Robert David Marchetti; sister, Sarah Hopkins, of Laurel; six grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.