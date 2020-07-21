Robert Gray “Bob” Marchetti, 92, of Jackson, passed away July 17, 2020, after a brief illness. There will be a private burial service in Hazlehurst. Sebrell Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Mr. Marchetti was born in Waynesboro on Aug. 2, 1927. The family later settled into the Marchetti homestead property in Hazlehurst. He played ball for the Hazlehurst High School Indians and earned a scholarship to play for Mississippi State. He served in the Navy and later worked for the Mississippi Rating Bureau and Aetna Insurance Company before joining the Heiden Insurance Agency, which later became Heiden- Marchetti, Inc.

After retirement, he was inducted into the Mississippi State University Insurance Department’s Hall of Fame and the Bob Marchetti Endowed Scholarship was established. He loved to hunt quail, fishing, and playing tennis. He was a past president of the Hinds County MSU Alumni Chapter and was actively involved in Kings Arrow Ranch in Lumberton.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Emmett Marchetti and Mildred Gray Marchetti, of Hazlehurst; and his wife of 69 years, Jackie Vann Marchetti.

Survivors include his two sons, John Emmett Marchetti and Robert David Marchetti; six grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

Memorials may be made to