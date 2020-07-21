Sandra Darlene Herrington Walton, 71, of Crystal Springs, passed away at home on July 18, 2020. Funeral service was held July 22 at Stringer Funeral Home Chapel in Crystal Springs. With graveside following at Pachuta Cemetery in Pachuta.

Mrs. Walton was born on Nov. 8, 1948, in Pachuta, to Walter Andrew Herrington II and Mattie Lou Daniels Herrington. She was the youngest of seven children. She accepted the Lord at a young age at Vacation Bible School and has had a life-long relationship with Jesus since. She loved the Lord and spent many days studying her bible. She was a member of County Line Baptist Church in Crystal Springs, loved her church family, and was known as Aunt Sandy to most. She was a 1966 graduate of Enterprise High School. She earned her degree in court reporting and served Hinds County Court for many years.

She wass preceded in death by her husband, Thomas (Tom) Cooper Walton; her parents; siblings, Ethel Maude Herrington Weldon, Howard Eugene Herrington, Ray Glenward Herrington, Walter Andrew (Pete) Herrington III, and Betty Ruth Herrington Simpson.

She is survived by her brother, Earnest Stanley Herrington, of Enterprise.