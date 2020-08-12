Melvin Banks Jr., 59, of Crystal Springs, passed away July 28, 2020, at his home. Funeral services were held Aug. 8 at Community Cemetery, Crystal Springs. Westhaven Funeral Home handled arrangements.

Mr. Banks was born on April 29, 1961, to the late Melvin Banks Sr. and Rosie Lee Glasper Banks. He was known by everyone as “Roscoe.” He joined Good Hope M.B. Church at an early age. He was a 1970 graduate of Crystal Springs High School. He retired from the City of Crystal Springs.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Larry Banks and Gary Banks; and grandparents, Pink and Mary Glasper.

Survivors include one brother, Stevie Banks, of Crystal Springs; and one child whom he called his son, Brandon Banks, of Crystal Springs.

Agnes Mae Barner

Agnes Mae Barner, 67, of Hazlehurst, passed away July 31, 2020. Funeral services were held Aug. 7 at Hunter Cemetery, Hazlehurst. Westhaven Funeral Home handled arrangements.