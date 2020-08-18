David Warren Johns, 62, of Crystal Springs, passed away Aug. 12, 2020. Visitation will be 10 – 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 22 at Stringer Family Funeral Home in Crystal Springs. Memorial Service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 22 at Stringer Family Chapel. Stringer Family Funeral Service in Crystal Springs is handling arrangements.

Mr. Johns worked at Kuhlman for 36 years. He loved all animals, fishing, hunting, and riding around and looking at deer. He rescued his cat, Simba, and loved him very much. Mr. Johns was a giving and loving person who would help anyone, especially his parents and grandson.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John Carroll Johns Sr. and Dorothy Runnells Johns; and a sister, Ann Harper.

He is survived by his wife of 24 years, Maria Turner Johns; sons, Christopher Rodreges and Greg Johns; daughters, Jenifer Turner, Faith, and Kristin; brothers, John C. Johns Jr., Randall G. Johns, and James A. Johns; and one grandson.