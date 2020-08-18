Doris Jean Barlow, 77, of Brandon, passed away Aug. 14, 2020, at her home while surrounded by family. A memorial service was held Aug. 18 at Stringer Family Chapel in Hazlehurst, officiated by Rev. Stan Lobin. A graveside service followed at Antioch Baptist Cemetery in Hazlehurst.

Mrs. Barlow was born April 23, 1943, to the late Zona Viola Blue and William Amos Blue of Johnsonville, N.C. She attended Ben Haven High School, where she was a varsity cheerleader. She moved to Mississippi in 1959 and was married to the love of her life, Rev. Burnell Barlow Sr., for 61 years. She was active in church service as a pastor’s wife and a member of many auxiliaries.

During her career years, she trained and worked as a lab technician and phlebotomist for the Mississippi Department of Health. Mrs. Barlow enjoyed gardening, traveling, and caring for her many pets. She was an avid seamstress and talented artist.

Mrs. Barlow was preceded in death by her parents; and sister, Carolyn Louise Estrada.

Survivors include her husband, Rev Burnell Barlow Sr.; sister, Helen Marie Zapata; daughters, Tammy Lobin, Julie Rehms, and Wanda Olson; sons, Burnell “Bennie” Barlow Jr. and Danny Gray Barlow; 22 grandchildren; and 42 great-grandchildren.