Services for Harry Luther Foster, of Hazlehurst, are 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, at Fair River Baptist Church, with burial at the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 26 at the church and will resume from 10 a.m. until time of the service on Thursday.

Harry Luther Foster, 73, went to be with his Lord on Aug. 24.

He was born on Jan. 4, 1947, to the late Issac Foster and Alice Louise Fugler Foster. Mr. Foster was a member of Bude Baptist Church and worked as a backhoe operator for Ike Foster & Sons. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and loved Southern gospel music.

Preceding him in death were his parents.

Survivors include his son, Clay Foster and wife, Missy; daughter, Darla Nash; brother, Terrel Foster; and sisters, Mary Parmer, Ann Rabb, and Nan New. He is also survived by four grandchildren, Grant Montgomery, Huntleigh Foster, Michael Andrews, and Hayden Foster; along with a host of nieces and nephews.