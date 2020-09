Marco D. Roberson, 60, of Harrisville, passed away Aug. 21, 2020, at his home. A graveside service was held Aug. 29 at Pine Ridge Cemetery in Harrisville, with Rev. Lionel Corley officiating. Century Funeral Home handled arrangements.

Survivors include his mother, Lillie B. Roberson; brothers, Curtis Roberson, Otha Roberson, and Leslie Roberson; and six sisters, Nathelia Floyd, Willie Bridges, Lettie Doss, Sheron Coleman, Angelia Jones, and Lillian Roberson.