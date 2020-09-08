Charles Edwin (Doc) Fairchild, 84, of Hazlehurst, passed away Sept. 4, 2020. Funeral services were held Sept. 8 at Stringer Family Chapel, with burial at Bethesda Cemetery. Stringer Family Funeral Service handled arrangements.

Mr. Fairchild was a lifetime resident of Copiah County and a lifetime member of Bethesda Methodist Church. He was a U.S. Naval Veteran. He retired from Livestock Producers Association, Copiah Bank, Trustmark Bank, and as a deputy sheriff in Copiah County. He helped start U.K.C. Clubs in Mississippi and was a retired judge for U.K.C. and A.K.C. He finished many champion beagles through U.K.C. and A.K.C. He was a well-respected hunter and trainer. He loved his family, his church, and above all, his God.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles Edward Fairchild and Sallie Knotts Fairchild.

Survivors include his wife of 44 years, Vanda Fairchild; daughter, Cindi Bass, of Hazlehurst; step children, Mickey Sanders, of Wesson; Robin Sanders, of Hazlehurst; and Mary Lou Jones, of Hazlehurst; five grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and numerous step-grandchildren and great-grandchildren.