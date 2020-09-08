George Homer Heflin, 74, of Hazlehurst, passed away Sept. 4, 2020. A funeral service was held Sept. 8 at Lakewood Funeral Home in Jackson.

Mr. Heflin was born June 2, 1946, to Homer and Minnie Lou Heflin. He was a self-employed mechanic, which kept him close to the race car sport which he truly enjoyed. He was a fan of drag racing and round track racing, both in which he participated. He never met a stranger and was always willing to help anyone however possible. He had a giving heart that was seen by many.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Linda; two sisters, Ann James, of Vicksburg; Linda Chaney, of Clinton; and a brother, Hugh, of Brandon.