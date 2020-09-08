Lillie Shannon, 65, of Wesson, passed away Aug. 25, 2020, surrounded by family at her home. A funeral service was held Sept. 1 at New Hope United Methodist Church in Wesson. House of Peoples Funeral Home handled arrangements.

Ms. Shannon was born Dec. 11, 1954, to the late Versie and Sylenaer Coleman Shannon. She accepted Christ and joined New Hope United Methodist Church at a young age. She later joined St. Peter Rock M.B. Church, where she was active and in the women’s choir. She was a faculty secretary at Copiah-Lincoln Community College for over 30 years.

Preceding her in death were her parents; brothers, Bennie Shannon and Versie Lee Shannon; and sisters, Judith Pearl Shannon, Eddlean Wilson, and Sue Ella Baker.

Survivors include two daughters, Cheri Shannon-Archie and Tiana Shannon; three grandsons; two brothers, Otis Shannon and Jimmy Ray Shannon; and two sisters, Dorothy Wilson and Beverly Gayden.