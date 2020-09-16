Debra Valtrina Belton, 61, of Hazlehurst, passed away Aug. 31, 2020. A graveside service was held Sept. 5 at White Bay Cemetery in Hazlehurst, with Rev. Martin Washington officiating. Hazlehurst Funeral Home handled arrangements.

Ms. Belton was born Nov. 28, 1958, to Grant Belton Jr. and Bertha Christmas Belton. She was a member of Antioch M.B. Church, where she served as pastor support president for several years. She was a graduate of Hazlehurst High School and attended Utica Junior College. She worked many jobs in her employment history, namely Royal Maids and Tyson Foods.

Preceding her in death were her father and one brother, Carlous Vardaman.

Survivors include twin sons, Dequan and Lequan Belton; mother, Bertha Belton; three grandchildren; and five sisters, Gretta Gilmore, Calamity Jones, Sita Johnson, Sharlet Collins, and Vonda McGrew.