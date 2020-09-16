Gloria Sue Ramsey, 59, passed away Sept. 9, 2020. A graveside service was held Sept. 12 at White Bay Cemetery in Hazlehurst. Rev. Martin Washington officiated, with House of Peeples Funeral Home handling arrangements.

Ms. Ramsey was born Jan. 4, 1961, to Beulah and Burnell Ramsey. She resided at Ellisville State School at an early age until her health failed.

She was preceded in death by her father; sister, Cynthia Ramsey; and brother, Gerald Ramsey.

Survivors include her mother; three sisters, Argie Ramsey Macklin, of Memphis, Tenn.; Cosandra Ramsey Daniels, of Chesapeake, Va.; and Angelia Ramsey Coleman, of Hazlehurst; and three brothers, Burnell Ramsey Jr., Kenneth Earl Ramsey, both of Hazlehurst; and James Ramsey, of Garland, Texas.