James Aron “Jim” Sullivan, 64, of Florence, passed away Sept. 6, 2020 at Select Specialty Hospital in Jackson. Service details are pending. Stringer Family Funeral is handling arrangements.

Mr. Sullivan was born in West Point to Katherine Sullivan Layton and the late John Robert Sullivan Sr.

He was preceded in death by his son, Aron Boyd Sullivan; father, John Robert Sullivan Sr.; paternal grandparents, James Albert Sullivan and Mary Ann Sullivan; maternal grandparents, Warren Sirus Stafford and Rosie Stafford.

Mr. Sullivan is survived by his mother, Katherine Sullivan Layton; sister, Betty Blaylock; brother, John Robert Sullivan Jr.; and step sister, Lori Layton Miksa.