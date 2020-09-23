Charles (Chuck) David Slay, 70, of Terry, passed away Sept. 17, 2020, at his residence. Services were held Sept. 18 at Stringer Family Chapel, with burial at Terry Cemetery. Stringer Family Funeral Home in Crystal Springs handled arrangements.

Mr. Slay was a member of Wynndale Baptist Church. He loved watching grandkids play ball and spending time with his family. He enjoyed fishing, riding his Harley, and tinkering in his man cave. Mr. Slay was a supporter of Crosses Across America.

His was preceded in death by his father, Charley W. Slay.

He is survived by his wife, Dianne Carson Slay; daughters, Shelia Slay Hemphill, of Florence; and Samantha Slay Britt, of Terry; mother, Ruth Barron Slay; sister, Pam Savell, of Florence; brother, Barry Slay, of Hopewell; four grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren, Gatlin Hemphill and Brees Hemphill.

Memorials may be made to Crosses Across America.