Ella Imogene Cheek

Ella Imogene Taylor Cheek, 91, of Wesson, passed away Sept. 16, 2020, at her residence. A graveside service was held Sept. 19 at Shady Grove Cemetery. Stringer Family Funeral Service in Hazlehurst handled arrangements.

Mrs. Cheek loved spending time with her grandkids, talking on the phone, riding in the car, and spending time with her Texas family and best friend.

She is survived by her son, Buddy Harold Cheek, of Wesson; sister, Charlotte Anding, of Hazlehurst; two grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.