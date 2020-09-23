Keith R. Bryant, 44, of Hazlehurst, passed away Aug. 29, 2020. A funeral service was held Sept. 18 at Mt. Sinai United Methodist Church, with Rev. Richard L. Scott officiating. Westhaven Funeral Home handled arrangements.

Mr. Bryant was born on January 3, 1976, in Hazlehurst, to Rev. W. Charles Bryant Sr. and Flo Bryant. He was a 1994 graduate of Hazlehurst High School, where he was elected class president and was starting point guard on the basketball team. He was baptized at the age of 5 years old at Mt. Sinai United Methodist Church, where he was a life member and served as a junior steward, offering prayers and scripture. He served as a member of the youth choir and enjoyed attending Sunday school.

Survivors include his wife, Tefaria; a daughter, Calise; a son, Deonta; mother, Flo Bryant; father, Rev. W. Charles Bryant Sr.; and one brother, Wilbert Charles Bryant Jr.