Hailey Andrew Jacobson, 41, of Terry, passed away Sept. 28, 2020. A service was held Oct. 3 at Gallman Baptist Church, with burial at McBride Cemetery. Stringer Family Funeral Home in Hazlehurst handled arrangements.

Mr. Jacobson was a member of Gallman Baptist Church. He worked all his life in the oil industry. He never met a stranger and mentored many people. His family was his heart.

He was preceded in death by his father, Raymond Jacobson.

He is survived by his wife, June Jacobson; son, Raymond Edwin Jacobson; daughters, Caitlin Michelle Jacobson, Marihlynn Marie Jacobson, and Hailey Michelle Rayne Jacobson; mother, Debbie Jacobson; and brothers, Randy Jacobson and Michael Jacobson.