Myrna Kerr Townsend, 82, of Crystal Springs, passed away Oct. 16, 2020, at Pine Crest Guest Home. Funeral services were h eld Oct. 20 at Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Brookhaven, with burial at the church cemetery. Riverwood Family handled arrangements.

Mrs. Townsend was born on Aug. 20, 1938, to D. B. Kerr and Mary Frances Kerr. She graduated from Kosciusko High School in 1956 and attended Draughn’s Business College before taking a job as a bookkeeper for a mechanical engineering firm, where she worked for over 50 years. She was an active member of Midway Baptist Church of Jackson before moving to Crystal Springs, where she joined First Baptist Church, Crystal Springs. She was active in the choir and served in various roles with Golden Days.

Preceding her in death were her parents; and sisters, Barbara Morgan and Kaye Kerr.

Survivors include her sons, Don Townsend and David Townsend; daughter, Susan T. Easterling; sister, Kathy Jennings; seven grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.

Memorials can be made to Alzheimer’s Foundation or Mt. Zion Baptist Church Building Fund.