Byron Jefferson Armstrong Jr., 70, of Vicksburg, passed away Oct. 24, 2020, at his home. A funeral service was held Oct. 28 at Crossway Church in Vicksburg. Interment was at Strong Hope Baptist Church Cemetery in Wesson. Glenwood Funeral Home handled arrangements.

Mr. Armstrong was born Oct. 24, 1950, in Hazlehurst. After graduating with bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Georgia Institute of Technology, he worked at the U.S. Army’s Engineer Research and Development Center as a research physicist and lived in Vicksburg for the remainder of his life. He was a member of Crossway Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Byron Jefferson Armstrong Sr. and Doris Gandy Armstrong; and two grandchildren.

Survivors include his wife, Ann Armstrong; son, Jeff Armstrong, of Wynnewood, Okla.; daughter, Alyson Doles, of Vicksburg; two grandsons; and sister, Nancy Dykes, of Wesson.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Crossway Church in Vicksburg or Samaritan’s Purse.