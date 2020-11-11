Patrick E. Hopkins, 60, of Wesson, died unexpectedly Nov. 3, 2020, at his home. A service of remembrance will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21 at Decell Memorial United Methodist Church in Wesson.

Mr. Hopkins was born March 17, 1960, in Pascagoula, to Roger B. and Betty L. Hopkins, of Lucedale and Pascagoula. He served in the U.S. Navy and later graduated from the University of Southern Mississippi with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and became a sportswriter for The Mississippi Press and various papers. He later worked at several other jobs until settling in Wesson to work for his uncle, Joseph Hopkins, selling reconditioned medical oscilloscopes. He was a member of Decell Memorial United Methodist Church.

He is survived by his mother, Betty Hopkins; father, Roger Hopkins; brothers, Richard, Douglas, and Lee; and sister, Elaine.