Timothy T. Price Sr., 48, passed away Nov. 5, 2020. A funeral service was held Nov. 14 at El Shaddai United Ministries in Slidell, La., followed by a graveside service at Jericho Church of Christ in Wesson. Doyle’s Funeral Home in Slidell and House of Peoples Funeral Home in Hazlehurst handled arrangements.

Mr. Price was born on March 13, 1972, in Hazlehurst, to Booker T. Price Sr. and Mary L. Sandifer Price. He graduated from Hazlehurst High School and attended Copiah-Lincoln Community College, where he played football as quarterback. He was employed at UniService Americas for 24 years as a chemical warehouse manager. He coached football at St. Tammany Junior High, Slidell Boys and Girls Club, and S.Y.F.A. for several years and later coached a traveling basketball team, the Northshore Ballers. He was a member of New Life Church.

Preceding him in death were his mother and four brothers, Roy Lee Price, Booker T. Price Jr., Estes Price, and Billy Ray Smith.

Survivors include his wife, Denise W. Price, of Slidell; children, Timothy Price Jr. and Denisha M. Price, both of Slidell; three granddaughters; father, Booker T. Price Sr.; and nine siblings, Mary Larry, John Henry Price, Willie Sandifer Jr., Donald Price, John Belton, Melvin Price, Nora Singleton, all of Hazlehurst; Albert Price of St. Paul, Minn.; and Ervin Chatman, of Chicago, Ill.