Valerie Jackson, 59, passed away Nov. 8, 2020. A graveside service was held Nov. 14 at Hazlehurst Cemetery, with Dr. Elvis Eli Colenburg Sr. officiating. Hazlehurst Funeral Home handled arrangements.

Ms. Jackson was born on Nov. 20, 1960, in Hazlehurst, to Willie D. and Essie Lee Bouie. She was a 1978 graduate of Hazlehurst High School and attended Utica Junior College. She worked at Walmart in Hazlehurst in the jewelry department for 11 years and then worked as a correctional officer with the Mississippi Department of Corrections. She attended St. James M.B. Church, where she was a Sunday school teacher for many years.

Preceding her in death were her father and brother, Willie Fred Jackson.

Survivors include a son, Marcus Adams; four grandchildren; mother, Essie Lee Bouie; brother, Kenneth Bouie; and sisters, Phyllis Jackson, Joyce Spencer, Shelia Washington, and Cassandra Stepney.